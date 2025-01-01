flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Coins of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1868

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Groschen 1868 B
Reverse 2 Groschen 1868 B
2 Groschen 1868 B
Average price100 $
Sales
09
Obverse 1 Groschen 1868 B
Reverse 1 Groschen 1868 B
1 Groschen 1868 B
Average price100 $
Sales
02
Obverse 1/2 Groschen 1868 B
Reverse 1/2 Groschen 1868 B
1/2 Groschen 1868 B
Average price95 $
Sales
08

Copper coins

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1868 B
Reverse 2 Pfennig 1868 B
2 Pfennig 1868 B
Average price50 $
Sales
013
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1868 B
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1868 B
1 Pfennig 1868 B
Average price160 $
Sales
012
Category
Year
