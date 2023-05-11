2 Pfennig 1868 B (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1868 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 6886 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

