Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

2 Pfennig 1868 B (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1868 B - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse 2 Pfennig 1868 B - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight2,7 - 3,5 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC133,500

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • Denomination2 Pfennig
  • Year1868
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1868 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 6886 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
SellerZöttl
DateDecember 4, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateMay 14, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 31, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1868 B at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
SellerKünker
DateJuly 5, 2017
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
SellerMöller
DateJune 1, 2012
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

