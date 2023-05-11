Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
2 Pfennig 1868 B (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1868 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 6886 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.
Сondition
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
