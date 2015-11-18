flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

1 Groschen 1868 B (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse 1 Groschen 1868 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse 1 Groschen 1868 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,230)
  • Weight2,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,483 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC31,020

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • Denomination1 Groschen
  • Year1868
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1868 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1045 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1868 B at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1868 B at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Groschen 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

