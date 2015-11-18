Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
1 Groschen 1868 B (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,230)
- Weight2,1 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,483 g
- Diameter19 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC31,020
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest II
- Denomination1 Groschen
- Year1868
- RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1868 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1045 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Groschen 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
