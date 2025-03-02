flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

1/2 Groschen 1868 B (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse 1/2 Groschen 1868 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse 1/2 Groschen 1868 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,230)
  • Weight1,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2415 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC32,040

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • Denomination1/2 Groschen
  • Year1868
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1868 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3000 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 225. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1868 B at auction Höhn - March 2, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1868 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateNovember 26, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1868 B at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1868 B at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1868 B at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
SellerZöttl
DateMarch 19, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1868 B at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
SellerGrün
DateNovember 21, 2014
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1868 B at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2014
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1868 B at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Groschen 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

