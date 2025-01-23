flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

1 Pfennig 1868 B (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1868 B - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse 1 Pfennig 1868 B - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,5 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC199,500

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1868
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1868 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32287 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 317. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

Сondition
Service
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Russiancoin - January 23, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 20, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
203 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1868 B at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
SellerWAG
DateOctober 10, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1868 B at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Heritage - July 6, 2017
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Heritage - July 6, 2017
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 6, 2017
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 18, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 13, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateApril 14, 2015
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2014
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
SellerGrün
DateNovember 14, 2012
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg and GothaCoin catalog of Ernest IICoins of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha in 1868All Saxe-Coburg and Gotha coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha copper coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha coins 1 PfennigNumismatic auctions