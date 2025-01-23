Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
1 Pfennig 1868 B (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,5 g
- Diameter17 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC199,500
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest II
- Denomination1 Pfennig
- Year1868
- RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1868 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32287 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 317. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.
Сondition
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
