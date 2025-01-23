1 Pfennig 1868 B (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1868 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32287 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 317. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

