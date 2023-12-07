Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
1/2 Groschen 1851 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,229)
- Weight1,063 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2434 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC32,400
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest II
- Denomination1/2 Groschen
- Year1851
- RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1851 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2104 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.
Сondition
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateNovember 26, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
