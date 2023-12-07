flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

1/2 Groschen 1851 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse 1/2 Groschen 1851 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse 1/2 Groschen 1851 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,229)
  • Weight1,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2434 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC32,400

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • Denomination1/2 Groschen
  • Year1851
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1851 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2104 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1851 F at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1851 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateNovember 26, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1851 F at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1851 F at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 9, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1851 F at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
SellerWAG
DateMay 10, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1851 F at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1851 F at auction Höhn - August 25, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 25, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1851 F at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateJune 6, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1851 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Groschen 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

