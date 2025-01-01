Catalog
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha
Period:
1827-1870
1827-1870
Ernest I
1827-1844
Ernest II
1845-1870
1851
Coins of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1851
Silver coins
Thaler 1851 F
Average price
600 $
Sales
0
12
2 Groschen 1851 F
Average price
140 $
Sales
0
2
1 Groschen 1851 F
Average price
150 $
Sales
0
9
1/2 Groschen 1851 F
Average price
140 $
Sales
0
9
Copper coins
2 Pfennig 1851 F
Average price
50 $
Sales
0
12
1 Pfennig 1851 F
Average price
75 $
Sales
0
5
