Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Coins of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1851

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1851 F
Reverse Thaler 1851 F
Thaler 1851 F
Average price600 $
Sales
012
Obverse 2 Groschen 1851 F
Reverse 2 Groschen 1851 F
2 Groschen 1851 F
Average price140 $
Sales
02
Obverse 1 Groschen 1851 F
Reverse 1 Groschen 1851 F
1 Groschen 1851 F
Average price150 $
Sales
09
Obverse 1/2 Groschen 1851 F
Reverse 1/2 Groschen 1851 F
1/2 Groschen 1851 F
Average price140 $
Sales
09

Copper coins

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1851 F
Reverse 2 Pfennig 1851 F
2 Pfennig 1851 F
Average price50 $
Sales
012
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1851 F
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1851 F
1 Pfennig 1851 F
Average price75 $
Sales
05
