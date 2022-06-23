Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
2 Groschen 1851 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,312)
- Weight3,118 g
- Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9728 g
- Diameter22 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC32,400
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest II
- Denomination2 Groschen
- Year1851
- RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1851 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2433 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place September 23, 2022.
