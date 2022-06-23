flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

2 Groschen 1851 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse 2 Groschen 1851 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse 2 Groschen 1851 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,312)
  • Weight3,118 g
  • Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9728 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC32,400

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • Denomination2 Groschen
  • Year1851
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1851 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2433 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place September 23, 2022.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1851 F at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1851 F at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

