Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

2 Pfennig 1851 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1851 F - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse 2 Pfennig 1851 F - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight2,7 - 3,5 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC124,500

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • Denomination2 Pfennig
  • Year1851
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1851 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 6882 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1851 F at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1851 F at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1851 F at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - March 17, 2024
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1851 F at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - March 17, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateMarch 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1851 F at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 24, 2023
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateSeptember 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1851 F at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 2, 2023
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateApril 2, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1851 F at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 24, 2022
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateSeptember 24, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1851 F at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 20, 2022
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateFebruary 20, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1851 F at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 4, 2021
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateAugust 4, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1851 F at auction Künker - October 9, 2019
SellerKünker
DateOctober 9, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1851 F at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
SellerKünker
DateJuly 5, 2017
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1851 F at auction WAG - September 6, 2015
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 6, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1851 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1851 F at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
SellerGrün
DateNovember 14, 2012
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

