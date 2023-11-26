Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
1 Groschen 1851 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,229)
- Weight2,126 g
- Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
- Diameter17,8 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC48,600
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest II
- Denomination1 Groschen
- Year1851
- RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1851 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1747 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateNovember 26, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
