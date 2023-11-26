1 Groschen 1851 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1851 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1747 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (2) No grade (2)