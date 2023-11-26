flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

1 Groschen 1851 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse 1 Groschen 1851 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse 1 Groschen 1851 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,229)
  • Weight2,126 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
  • Diameter17,8 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC48,600

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • Denomination1 Groschen
  • Year1851
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1851 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1747 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1851 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateNovember 26, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1851 F at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1851 F at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1851 F at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1851 F at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
SellerGrün
DateJune 19, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1851 F at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1851 F at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 25, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1851 F at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
SellerGrün
DateNovember 14, 2012
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1851 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Groschen 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

