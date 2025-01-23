1 Pfennig 1851 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1851 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1720 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition AU (2) F (1) No grade (2)