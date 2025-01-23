flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

1 Pfennig 1851 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1851 F - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse 1 Pfennig 1851 F - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,7 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC58,500

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1851
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1851 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1720 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1851 F at auction Russiancoin - January 23, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1851 F at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1851 F at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1851 F at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1851 F at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 12, 2017
ConditionF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
