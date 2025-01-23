Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
1 Pfennig 1851 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,7 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC58,500
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest II
- Denomination1 Pfennig
- Year1851
- RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1851 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1720 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections