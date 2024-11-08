Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
Thaler 1851 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,750)
- Weight22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter34 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC16,000
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest II
- DenominationThaler
- Year1851
- RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1851 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1748 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateNovember 7, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
