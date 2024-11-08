flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Thaler 1851 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse Thaler 1851 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse Thaler 1851 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,750)
  • Weight22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter34 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC16,000

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1851
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1851 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1748 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1851 F at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
SellerKünker
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1851 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateNovember 7, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1851 F at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
SellerWAG
DateJuly 11, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1851 F at auction Rauch - June 23, 2018
SellerRauch
DateJune 23, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1851 F at auction Höhn - June 15, 2017
SellerHöhn
DateJune 15, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1851 F at auction Felzmann - November 9, 2016
SellerFelzmann
DateNovember 9, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1851 F at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 27, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1851 F at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 24, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1851 F at auction Möller - June 1, 2015
SellerMöller
DateJune 1, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1851 F at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
SellerWAG
DateJune 15, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1851 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1851 F at auction Künker - September 24, 2003
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 24, 2003
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

