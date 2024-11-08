Thaler 1851 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1851 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1748 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (9)