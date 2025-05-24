flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

1/6 Thaler 1864 B (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1864 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse 1/6 Thaler 1864 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,520)
  • Weight5,342 g
  • Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC60,000

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • Denomination1/6 Thaler
  • Year1864
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1864 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1849 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1864 B at auction Höhn - May 24, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1864 B at auction BAC - March 25, 2025
SellerBAC
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1864 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1864 B at auction Grün - November 13, 2024
SellerGrün
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1864 B at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
SellerBAC
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1864 B at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 10, 2024
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1864 B at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - September 10, 2024
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateSeptember 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1864 B at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateJune 6, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1864 B at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
SellerMöller
DateMay 22, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1864 B at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
SellerBAC
DateMay 7, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1864 B at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
SellerBAC
DateDecember 12, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1864 B at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
SellerBAC
DateJuly 25, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1864 B at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
SellerBAC
DateJanuary 18, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1864 B at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
SellerBAC
DateSeptember 7, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1864 B at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1864 B at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
SellerBAC
DateApril 6, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1864 B at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1864 B at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
SellerBAC
DateOctober 27, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1864 B at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1864 B at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
SellerBAC
DateMay 5, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1864 B at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
SellerWAG
DateApril 11, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

