Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Coins of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1864

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1864 B
Reverse Thaler 1864 B
Thaler 1864 B
Average price260 $
Sales
0128
Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1864 B
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1864 B
1/6 Thaler 1864 B
Average price120 $
Sales
048
