flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Thaler 1864 B (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse Thaler 1864 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse Thaler 1864 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC40,000

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1864
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (128)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1864 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1755 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1864 B at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
421 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1864 B at auction CoinsNB - May 17, 2025
SellerCoinsNB
DateMay 17, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1864 B at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 7, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1864 B at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1864 B at auction WCN - November 7, 2024
SellerWCN
DateNovember 7, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1864 B at auction Kroha - October 5, 2024
SellerKroha
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1864 B at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1864 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateJune 30, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1864 B at auction Rhenumis - May 16, 2024
SellerRhenumis
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1864 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1864 B at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1864 B at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 25, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1864 B at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1864 B at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1864 B at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1864 B at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 16, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1864 B at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 23, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1864 B at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
SellerAuktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
DateDecember 9, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1864 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1864 B at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1864 B at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
SellerRzeszowski DA
DateSeptember 16, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1864 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1864 B at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 3, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg and GothaCoin catalog of Ernest IICoins of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha in 1864All Saxe-Coburg and Gotha coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha silver coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha coins ThalerNumismatic auctions