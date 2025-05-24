Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
Thaler 1864 B (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC40,000
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest II
- DenominationThaler
- Year1864
- RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (128)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1864 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1755 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.
