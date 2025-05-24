Thaler 1864 B (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1864 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1755 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (14) XF (43) VF (61) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) AU50 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Auctiones (2)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aurea (1)

Busso Peus (5)

Cayón (1)

CoinsNB (2)

Emporium Hamburg (9)

Felzmann (5)

Frühwald (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (5)

Heritage (2)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (10)

Katz (3)

Kroha (1)

Künker (15)

Möller (3)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)

Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller (4)

Rare Coins (3)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

Rhenumis (1)

Russiancoin (4)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (1)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (12)

UBS (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (15)

WCN (1)

WDA - MiM (1)

Westfälische (1)