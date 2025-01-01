flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Coins of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1858

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Groschen 1858 F
Reverse 2 Groschen 1858 F
2 Groschen 1858 F
Average price210 $
Sales
09
Obverse 1 Groschen 1858 F
Reverse 1 Groschen 1858 F
1 Groschen 1858 F
Average price90 $
Sales
09
Obverse 1/2 Groschen 1858 F
Reverse 1/2 Groschen 1858 F
1/2 Groschen 1858 F
Average price110 $
Sales
020
