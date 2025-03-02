1/2 Groschen 1858 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1858 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3484 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place June 18, 2012.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (7) XF (1) No grade (3)