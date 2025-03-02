Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
1/2 Groschen 1858 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,230)
- Weight1,05 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2415 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC60,038
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest II
- Denomination1/2 Groschen
- Year1858
- RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1858 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3484 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place June 18, 2012.
Сondition
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateNovember 26, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Groschen 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
