flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

1/2 Groschen 1858 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse 1/2 Groschen 1858 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse 1/2 Groschen 1858 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,230)
  • Weight1,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2415 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC60,038

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • Denomination1/2 Groschen
  • Year1858
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1858 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3484 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place June 18, 2012.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1858 F at auction Höhn - March 2, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1858 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateNovember 26, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1858 F at auction Stephen Album - March 21, 2023
SellerStephen Album
DateMarch 21, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1858 F at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 12, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1858 F at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 24, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1858 F at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1858 F at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1858 F at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1858 F at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1858 F at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1858 F at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1858 F at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
SellerKatz
DateApril 18, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1858 F at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
SellerMöller
DateNovember 16, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1858 F at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
SellerWAG
DateMay 10, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1858 F at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1858 F at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1858 F at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1858 F at auction Künker - June 19, 2012
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2012
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1858 F at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
SellerMöller
DateJune 1, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1858 F at auction Künker - September 24, 2003
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 24, 2003
ConditionUNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Groschen 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg and GothaCoin catalog of Ernest IICoins of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha in 1858All Saxe-Coburg and Gotha coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha silver coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha coins 1/2 GroschenNumismatic auctions