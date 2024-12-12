Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
1 Groschen 1858 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,230)
- Weight2,1 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,483 g
- Diameter17,8 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC33,375
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest II
- Denomination1 Groschen
- Year1858
- RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1858 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1155 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.
Сondition
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
