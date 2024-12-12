flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

1 Groschen 1858 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse 1 Groschen 1858 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse 1 Groschen 1858 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,230)
  • Weight2,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,483 g
  • Diameter17,8 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC33,375

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • Denomination1 Groschen
  • Year1858
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1858 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1155 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1858 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1858 F at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
SellerKatz
DateDecember 28, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1858 F at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 3, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1858 F at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
SellerKatz
DateMarch 23, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1858 F at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
SellerKatz
DateMarch 20, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1858 F at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1858 F at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1858 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 13, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1858 F at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Groschen 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg and GothaCoin catalog of Ernest IICoins of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha in 1858All Saxe-Coburg and Gotha coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha silver coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha coins 1 GroschenNumismatic auctions