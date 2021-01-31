Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
2 Groschen 1858 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,300)
- Weight3,221 g
- Pure silver (0,0311 oz) 0,9663 g
- Diameter22 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC55,016
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest II
- Denomination2 Groschen
- Year1858
- RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1858 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2105 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateJune 4, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Groschen 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
