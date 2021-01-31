flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

2 Groschen 1858 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse 2 Groschen 1858 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse 2 Groschen 1858 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,300)
  • Weight3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0311 oz) 0,9663 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC55,016

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • Denomination2 Groschen
  • Year1858
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1858 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2105 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1858 F at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1858 F at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 31, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1858 F at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - June 4, 2020
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateJune 4, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1858 F at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1858 F at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 12, 2019
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 12, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1858 F at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1858 F at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1858 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1858 F at auction Künker - September 24, 2003
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 24, 2003
ConditionAU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Groschen 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

