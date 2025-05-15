Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
2 Pfennig 1856 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight2,7 - 3,5 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC600,000
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest II
- Denomination2 Pfennig
- Year1856
- RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1856 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2991 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
