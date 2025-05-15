flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

2 Pfennig 1856 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1856 F - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse 2 Pfennig 1856 F - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight2,7 - 3,5 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC600,000

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • Denomination2 Pfennig
  • Year1856
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1856 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2991 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Katz - May 15, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1856 F at auction KM NUMIS - June 15, 2022
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 15, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
SellerDenga1700
DateOctober 5, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
SellerKatz
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1856 F at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1856 F at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 9, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
