Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

1 Groschen 1847 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse 1 Groschen 1847 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse 1 Groschen 1847 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,229)
  • Weight2,126 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
  • Diameter17,8 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC129,600

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • Denomination1 Groschen
  • Year1847
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1847 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3033 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1847 F at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 10, 2024
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1847 F at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
377 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1847 F at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1847 F at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1847 F at auction Höhn - October 4, 2020
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 4, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1847 F at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
SellerWAG
DateMay 10, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1847 F at auction Busso Peus - November 8, 2019
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 8, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1847 F at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateMay 4, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1847 F at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
SellerSonntag
DateMay 31, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1847 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1847 F at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
SellerGrün
DateNovember 14, 2012
ConditionUNC
Selling price
