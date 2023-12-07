Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
1 Groschen 1847 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,229)
- Weight2,126 g
- Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
- Diameter17,8 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC129,600
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest II
- Denomination1 Groschen
- Year1847
- RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1847 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3033 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
