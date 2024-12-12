Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
1 Groschen 1855 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,229)
- Weight2,126 g
- Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
- Diameter17,8 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC129,600
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest II
- Denomination1 Groschen
- Year1855
- RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1855 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4597 sold at the Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place October 13, 2016.
Сondition
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateNovember 26, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Groschen 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
