Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

1 Groschen 1855 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse 1 Groschen 1855 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse 1 Groschen 1855 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,229)
  • Weight2,126 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
  • Diameter17,8 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC129,600

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • Denomination1 Groschen
  • Year1855
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1855 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4597 sold at the Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place October 13, 2016.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1855 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1855 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateNovember 26, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1855 F at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1855 F at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1855 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 14, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1855 F at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateJune 6, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1855 F at auction Felzmann - March 11, 2015
SellerFelzmann
DateMarch 11, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1855 F at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
SellerFelzmann
DateNovember 5, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price

