1 Groschen 1855 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1855 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4597 sold at the Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place October 13, 2016.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (2)