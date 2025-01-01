Catalog
Auctions
Pricing
USD
USD
· US dollar
EUR
· Euro
GBP
· Pound sterling
CHF
· Swiss franc
PLN
· Polish złoty
RUB
· Russian ruble
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Sign In
Account
Your account
0 days
Invoices
Log out
Search by photo
Cancel
At auctions
In Catalog
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha
Period:
1827-1870
1827-1870
Ernest I
1827-1844
Ernest II
1845-1870
Home
Catalog
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha
1855
Coins of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1855
Select a category
All
All
Silver
Silver coins
1/6 Thaler 1855 F
Average price
170 $
Sales
0
14
2 Groschen 1855 F
Average price
110 $
Sales
0
18
1 Groschen 1855 F
Average price
110 $
Sales
0
8
1/2 Groschen 1855 F
Average price
120 $
Sales
0
5
Category
Year
Search