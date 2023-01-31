Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
1/6 Thaler 1855 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,521)
- Weight5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0895 oz) 2,7847 g
- Diameter23 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC60,450
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest II
- Denomination1/6 Thaler
- Year1855
- RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1855 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1246 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place April 7, 2019.
Сondition
SellerBERLINER MÜNZAUKTION
DateSeptember 23, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
