1/6 Thaler 1855 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1855 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse 1/6 Thaler 1855 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,521)
  • Weight5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0895 oz) 2,7847 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC60,450

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • Denomination1/6 Thaler
  • Year1855
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1855 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1246 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place April 7, 2019.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1855 F at auction BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION - September 23, 2023
SellerBERLINER MÜNZAUKTION
DateSeptember 23, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1855 F at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
SellerNumimarket
DateJanuary 31, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1855 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
SellerGrün
DateMay 11, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1855 F at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 14, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1855 F at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateApril 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1855 F at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1855 F at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
SellerWAG
DateDecember 4, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1855 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 14, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1855 F at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1855 F at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateJune 6, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1855 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1855 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1855 F at auction Westfälische - September 14, 2011
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 14, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1855 F at auction Künker - September 25, 2006
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 25, 2006
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

