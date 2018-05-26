flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

1/2 Groschen 1855 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse 1/2 Groschen 1855 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse 1/2 Groschen 1855 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,229)
  • Weight1,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2434 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC129,600

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • Denomination1/2 Groschen
  • Year1855
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1855 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2986 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1855 F at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 10, 2024
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1855 F at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
SellerWAG
DateMay 10, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1855 F at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1855 F at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
SellerHöhn
DateMay 26, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1855 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Groschen 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
