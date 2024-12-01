flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

2 Groschen 1855 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse 2 Groschen 1855 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse 2 Groschen 1855 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,312)
  • Weight3,118 g
  • Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9728 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC81,000

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • Denomination2 Groschen
  • Year1855
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1855 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2987 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1855 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - December 1, 2024
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1855 F at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 10, 2024
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1855 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1855 F at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1855 F at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1855 F at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1855 F at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1855 F at auction Busso Peus - November 8, 2019
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 8, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1855 F at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateApril 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1855 F at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
SellerKünker
DateJuly 5, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1855 F at auction Höhn - January 13, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateJanuary 13, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1855 F at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1855 F at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 2, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1855 F at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateJune 6, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1855 F at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
SellerMöller
DateDecember 12, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1855 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1855 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1855 F at auction Künker - September 25, 2006
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 25, 2006
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Groschen 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

