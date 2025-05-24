Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
1/6 Thaler 1848 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,521)
- Weight5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0895 oz) 2,7847 g
- Diameter23 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC130,338
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest II
- Denomination1/6 Thaler
- Year1848
- RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1848 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5182 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 11, 2015.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
