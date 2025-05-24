1/6 Thaler 1848 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1848 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5182 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 11, 2015.

