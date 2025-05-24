flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

1/6 Thaler 1848 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1848 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse 1/6 Thaler 1848 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,521)
  • Weight5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0895 oz) 2,7847 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC130,338

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • Denomination1/6 Thaler
  • Year1848
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1848 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5182 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 11, 2015.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1848 F at auction WAG - June 15, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1848 F at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1848 F at auction Grün - May 14, 2025
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1848 F at auction Grün - November 13, 2024
SellerGrün
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1848 F at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
SellerKünker
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1848 F at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 18, 2022
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 18, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1848 F at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 18, 2022
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 18, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1848 F at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1848 F at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 14, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1848 F at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 20, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1848 F at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2020
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1848 F at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
SellerKünker
DateMarch 19, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1848 F at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 12, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1848 F at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 12, 2019
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 12, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1848 F at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateMay 4, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1848 F at auction Rauch - February 23, 2019
SellerRauch
DateFebruary 23, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1848 F at auction Auctiones - December 16, 2018
SellerAuctiones
DateDecember 16, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1848 F at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 27, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1848 F at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1848 F at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
SellerHöhn
DateMay 26, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1848 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
