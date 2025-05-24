flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Thaler 1862 B (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse Thaler 1862 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse Thaler 1862 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC40,000

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1862
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (109)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1862 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 795 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1862 B at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1862 B at auction BAC - March 25, 2025
SellerBAC
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1862 B at auction Künker - March 21, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 21, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
2388 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1862 B at auction Künker - March 7, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1862 B at auction Höhn - March 2, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1862 B at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1862 B at auction WAG - December 15, 2024
SellerWAG
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1862 B at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1862 B at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2024
SellerFrankfurter
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1862 B at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
SellerBAC
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1862 B at auction Stephen Album - November 5, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1862 B at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1862 B at auction Auctiones - September 15, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1862 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1862 B at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
SellerBAC
DateMay 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1862 B at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1862 B at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1862 B at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
SellerWAG
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1862 B at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
SellerWAG
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1862 B at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 23, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1862 B at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
SellerBAC
DateDecember 12, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price

