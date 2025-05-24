Thaler 1862 B (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1862 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 795 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (15) XF (22) VF (63) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (4)

