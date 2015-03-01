1 Pfennig 1852 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1852 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1259 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place December 4, 2019.

Сondition AU (1)