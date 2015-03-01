Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
1 Pfennig 1852 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,7 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC201,000
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest II
- Denomination1 Pfennig
- Year1852
- RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1852 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1259 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place December 4, 2019.
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
