Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

1 Pfennig 1852 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1852 F - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse 1 Pfennig 1852 F - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,7 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC201,000

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1852
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1852 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1259 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place December 4, 2019.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1852 F at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 1, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

