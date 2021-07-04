Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
1 Groschen 1870 B (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)
Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,230)
- Weight2,1 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,483 g
- Diameter19 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC30,495
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest II
- Denomination1 Groschen
- Year1870
- RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1870 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5611 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place October 25, 2016.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Groschen 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
