Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

1 Groschen 1870 B (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse 1 Groschen 1870 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse 1 Groschen 1870 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,230)
  • Weight2,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,483 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC30,495

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • Denomination1 Groschen
  • Year1870
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1870 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5611 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place October 25, 2016.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1870 B at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
SellerFrühwald
DateJuly 4, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1870 B at auction Höhn - October 27, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 27, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1870 B at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 1, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1870 B at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
SellerMöller
DateJune 1, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Groschen 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

