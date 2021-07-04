1 Groschen 1870 B (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1870 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5611 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place October 25, 2016.

Сondition AU (3) XF (1)