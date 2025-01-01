flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Coins of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1870

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1870 B
Reverse Thaler 1870 B
Thaler 1870 B
Average price150 $
Sales
093
Obverse 2 Groschen 1870 B
Reverse 2 Groschen 1870 B
2 Groschen 1870 B
Average price120 $
Sales
012
Obverse 1 Groschen 1870 B
Reverse 1 Groschen 1870 B
1 Groschen 1870 B
Average price65 $
Sales
04
Obverse 1/2 Groschen 1870 B
Reverse 1/2 Groschen 1870 B
1/2 Groschen 1870 B
Average price70 $
Sales
05

Copper coins

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1870 B
Reverse 2 Pfennig 1870 B
2 Pfennig 1870 B
Average price80 $
Sales
011
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1870 B
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1870 B
1 Pfennig 1870 B
Average price15 $
Sales
03
