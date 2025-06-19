flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

2 Pfennig 1870 B (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1870 B - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse 2 Pfennig 1870 B - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight2,7 - 3,5 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC118,050

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • Denomination2 Pfennig
  • Year1870
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1870 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 6887 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1870 B at auction Katz - June 19, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1870 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1870 B at auction Karamitsos - June 9, 2024
SellerKaramitsos
DateJune 9, 2024
ConditionMS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1870 B at auction Karamitsos - June 18, 2023
SellerKaramitsos
DateJune 18, 2023
ConditionMS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1870 B at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 6, 2020
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1870 B at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
SellerWAG
DateJune 7, 2020
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1870 B at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
SellerKünker
DateJuly 5, 2017
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1870 B at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
SellerWAG
DateApril 12, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1870 B at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1870 B at auction CNG - December 5, 2012
SellerCNG
DateDecember 5, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1870 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

