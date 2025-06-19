2 Pfennig 1870 B (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1870 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 6887 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (4) AU (3) XF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) RB (2) Service PCGS (4)