1/2 Groschen 1870 B (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)
Photo by: Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,230)
- Weight1,05 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2415 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC52,276
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest II
- Denomination1/2 Groschen
- Year1870
- RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1870 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2176 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place November 16, 2015.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
