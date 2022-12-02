flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

1/2 Groschen 1870 B (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse 1/2 Groschen 1870 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse 1/2 Groschen 1870 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Photo by: Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,230)
  • Weight1,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2415 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC52,276

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • Denomination1/2 Groschen
  • Year1870
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1870 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2176 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place November 16, 2015.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1870 B at auction Möller - December 2, 2022
SellerMöller
DateDecember 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1870 B at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 31, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1870 B at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1870 B at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1870 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Groschen 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

