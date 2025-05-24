Thaler 1870 B (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1870 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2462 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place November 7, 2012.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (10) XF (33) VF (45) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU50 (1) SP66 (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Anticomondo (1)

Ars Time (1)

Aureo (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

BAC (7)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (1)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (1)

Emporium Hamburg (8)

Felzmann (1)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (2)

Heritage (1)

HERVERA (3)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (7)

Kroha (1)

Künker (9)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Möller (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller (3)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (2)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

Rhenumis (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (5)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (4)

WAG (10)

Wormser Auktionshaus (2)