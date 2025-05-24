Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
Thaler 1870 B (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC21,500
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest II
- DenominationThaler
- Year1870
- RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (93)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1870 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2462 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place November 7, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
