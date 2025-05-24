flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Thaler 1870 B (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse Thaler 1870 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse Thaler 1870 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC21,500

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1870
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (93)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1870 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2462 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place November 7, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1870 B at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1870 B at auction CoinsNB - May 17, 2025
SellerCoinsNB
DateMay 17, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 76 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1870 B at auction Grün - May 14, 2025
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1870 B at auction Pesek Auctions - April 15, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionSP66 PCGS
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1870 B at auction Stephen Album - March 24, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateMarch 24, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1870 B at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1870 B at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
SellerKünker
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1870 B at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 10, 2024
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1870 B at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
SellerRauch
DateApril 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1870 B at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 23, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1870 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1870 B at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
SellerSoler y Llach
DateOctober 27, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1870 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateOctober 1, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1870 B at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 21, 2023
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 21, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1870 B at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
SellerRzeszowski DA
DateSeptember 16, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1870 B at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
SellerRhenumis
DateSeptember 13, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1870 B at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
SellerRare Coins
DateJuly 1, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1870 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1870 B at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - February 28, 2023
SellerWormser Auktionshaus
DateFebruary 28, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1870 B at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1870 B at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
SellerCOINSNET
DateSeptember 4, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
