flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

2 Groschen 1870 B (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse 2 Groschen 1870 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse 2 Groschen 1870 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,300)
  • Weight3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0311 oz) 0,9663 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC30,894

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • Denomination2 Groschen
  • Year1870
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1870 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1764 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1870 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1870 B at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
SellerWAG
DateDecember 11, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1870 B at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 3, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1870 B at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
SellerWAG
DateOctober 9, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1870 B at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1870 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1870 B at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
SellerWAG
DateMay 10, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1870 B at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1870 B at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 14, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1870 B at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1870 B at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
SellerMöller
DateJune 1, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1870 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Groschen 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg and GothaCoin catalog of Ernest IICoins of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha in 1870All Saxe-Coburg and Gotha coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha silver coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha coins 2 GroschenNumismatic auctions