Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
2 Groschen 1870 B (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,300)
- Weight3,221 g
- Pure silver (0,0311 oz) 0,9663 g
- Diameter22 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC30,894
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest II
- Denomination2 Groschen
- Year1870
- RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1870 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1764 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Groschen 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections