Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

1 Pfennig 1870 B (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1870 B - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse 1 Pfennig 1870 B - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,5 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC96,000

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1870
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1870 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1119 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,200. Bidding took place June 23, 2022.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1870 B at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1870 B at auction Frühwald - December 4, 2021
SellerFrühwald
DateDecember 4, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1870 B at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
SellerFrühwald
DateJuly 4, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

