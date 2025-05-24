Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
2 Thaler 1847 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter41 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC10,700
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest II
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1847
- RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1847 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1296 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place February 23, 2015.
