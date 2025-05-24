2 Thaler 1847 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1847 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1296 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place February 23, 2015.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (13) XF (56) VF (16) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (1)

