2 Thaler 1847 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1847 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse 2 Thaler 1847 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter41 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC10,700

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1847
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (90)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1847 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1296 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place February 23, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Höhn - May 24, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
1194 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Rhenumis - January 14, 2025
SellerRhenumis
DateJanuary 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
4189 $
Price in auction currency 3900 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Rhenumis - May 16, 2024
SellerRhenumis
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
SellerWAG
DateNovember 12, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 25, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
SellerWAG
DateNovember 13, 2022
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 9, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
SellerRhenumis
DateNovember 26, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
SellerGrün
DateNovember 11, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
SellerReinhard Fischer
DateSeptember 26, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
SellerBusso Peus
DateJune 17, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
SellerReinhard Fischer
DateNovember 22, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Busso Peus - November 8, 2019
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 8, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Künker - October 9, 2019
SellerKünker
DateOctober 9, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Popular sections
