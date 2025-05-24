Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
2 Thaler 1854 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter42 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC16,050
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest II
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1854
- RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (88)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1854 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5909 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
4959 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateNovember 15, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
