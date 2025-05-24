flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

2 Thaler 1854 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1854 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse 2 Thaler 1854 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter42 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC16,050

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1854
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (88)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1854 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5909 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1854 F at auction Höhn - May 24, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
1137 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1854 F at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
4959 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1854 F at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1854 F at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1854 F at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 14, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1854 F at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1854 F at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
SellerMöller
DateNovember 16, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1854 F at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 25, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1854 F at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 25, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1854 F at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateMay 5, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1854 F at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 15, 2022
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateNovember 15, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1854 F at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 21, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1854 F at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1854 F at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMay 11, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1854 F at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 1, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1854 F at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateJuly 1, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1854 F at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
SellerWAG
DateJune 13, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1854 F at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
SellerWAG
DateDecember 6, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1854 F at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
SellerGrün
DateNovember 11, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1854 F at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 6, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1854 F at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1854 F at auction Künker - July 5, 2025
SellerKünker
DateJuly 5, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction

