Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
1 Pfennig 1847 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,7 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC207,369
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest II
- Denomination1 Pfennig
- Year1847
- RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1847 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1082 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place April 12, 2015.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections