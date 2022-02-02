flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

1 Pfennig 1847 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1847 F - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse 1 Pfennig 1847 F - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,7 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC207,369

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1847
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1847 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1082 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place April 12, 2015.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1847 F at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1847 F at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1847 F at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1847 F at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
SellerWAG
DateApril 12, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1847 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
