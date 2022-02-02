1 Pfennig 1847 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1847 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1082 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place April 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4)