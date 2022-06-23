flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

1 Pfennig 1856 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1856 F - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse 1 Pfennig 1856 F - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,7 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC600,000

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1856
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1856 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3037 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 215. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.

Сondition
Service
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
SellerGrün
DateNovember 11, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
SellerGrün
DateJune 19, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Stephen Album - May 4, 2020
SellerStephen Album
DateMay 4, 2020
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 13, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
SellerGrün
DateNovember 14, 2012
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg and GothaCoin catalog of Ernest IICoins of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha in 1856All Saxe-Coburg and Gotha coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha copper coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha coins 1 PfennigNumismatic auctions