Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
1 Pfennig 1856 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,7 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC600,000
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest II
- Denomination1 Pfennig
- Year1856
- RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1856 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3037 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 215. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.
Сondition
Service
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections