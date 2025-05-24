Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
1/6 Thaler 1845 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,521)
- Weight5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0895 oz) 2,7847 g
- Diameter23 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC122,604
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest II
- Denomination1/6 Thaler
- Year1845
- RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1845 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1741 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
