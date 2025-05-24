flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

1/6 Thaler 1845 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1845 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse 1/6 Thaler 1845 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,521)
  • Weight5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0895 oz) 2,7847 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC122,604

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • Denomination1/6 Thaler
  • Year1845
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1845 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1741 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1845 F at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1845 F at auction Grün - November 13, 2024
SellerGrün
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1845 F at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1845 F at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1845 F at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1845 F at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 14, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1845 F at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1845 F at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 15, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1845 F at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1845 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1845 F at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
SellerWAG
DateNovember 5, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1845 F at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
SellerHERVERA
DateOctober 26, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1845 F at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2017
SellerSoler y Llach
DateOctober 26, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1845 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 14, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1845 F at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
SellerWAG
DateOctober 2, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1845 F at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateJune 4, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1845 F at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 24, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1845 F at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1845 F at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateJune 6, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1845 F at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1845 F at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
SellerMöller
DateJune 1, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price

