Thaler 1846 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,750)
- Weight22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter34 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC32,000
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest II
- DenominationThaler
- Year1846
- RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1846 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 578 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.
