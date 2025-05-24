Thaler 1846 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1846 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 578 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (7) XF (12) VF (50) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF40 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

BAC (4)

Busso Peus (6)

Cayón (1)

Coins of History (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Gärtner (1)

Grün (3)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (1)

Künker (19)

Marciniak (1)

Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller (15)

Niemczyk (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (3)

WAG (5)

Wójcicki (1)