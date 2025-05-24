flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Thaler 1846 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse Thaler 1846 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse Thaler 1846 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,750)
  • Weight22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter34 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC32,000

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1846
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1846 F at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
262 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1846 F at auction Höhn - May 24, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 108 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1846 F at auction BAC - March 25, 2025
SellerBAC
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1846 F at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2025
SellerNiemczyk
DateMarch 19, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1846 F at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1846 F at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1846 F at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1846 F at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1846 F at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
SellerBAC
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1846 F at auction Stephen Album - November 5, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1846 F at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1846 F at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1846 F at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1846 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1846 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1846 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1846 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1846 F at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
SellerBAC
DateMay 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1846 F at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
SellerWAG
DateMarch 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1846 F at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 14, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1846 F at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
SellerBAC
DateDecember 12, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price

