1 Pfennig 1865 B (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1865 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1143 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 23, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (1) No grade (4) Service PCGS (3)