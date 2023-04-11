Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
1 Pfennig 1865 B (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1865 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1143 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 23, 2020.
SellerStephen Album
DateApril 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
