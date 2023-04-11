flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

1 Pfennig 1865 B (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,5 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC150,000

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1865
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1865 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1143 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 23, 2020.

Сondition
Service
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
SellerStephen Album
DateApril 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateNovember 8, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
SellerWAG
DateOctober 9, 2022
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
SellerWAG
DateApril 11, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
SellerSonntag
DateNovember 24, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
SellerWAG
DateMay 12, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 5, 2011
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
