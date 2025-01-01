flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Coins of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1865

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Groschen 1865 B
Reverse 2 Groschen 1865 B
2 Groschen 1865 B
Average price100 $
Sales
020
Obverse 1 Groschen 1865 B
Reverse 1 Groschen 1865 B
1 Groschen 1865 B
Average price130 $
Sales
014

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1865 B
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1865 B
1 Pfennig 1865 B
Average price95 $
Sales
08
