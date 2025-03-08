Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
2 Groschen 1865 B (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,300)
- Weight3,221 g
- Pure silver (0,0311 oz) 0,9663 g
- Diameter22 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC70,000
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest II
- Denomination2 Groschen
- Year1865
- RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1865 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1769 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Groschen 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
