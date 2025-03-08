flag
2 Groschen 1865 B (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse 2 Groschen 1865 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse 2 Groschen 1865 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,300)
  • Weight3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0311 oz) 0,9663 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC70,000

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • Denomination2 Groschen
  • Year1865
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1865 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1769 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1865 B at auction Teutoburger - March 8, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateMarch 8, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1865 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1865 B at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1865 B at auction Varesi - February 6, 2022
SellerVaresi
DateFebruary 6, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1865 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1865 B at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1865 B at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 31, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1865 B at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 12, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1865 B at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1865 B at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1865 B at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 10, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1865 B at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
SellerWAG
DateDecember 2, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1865 B at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1865 B at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 25, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1865 B at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1865 B at auction Künker - October 22, 2015
SellerKünker
DateOctober 22, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1865 B at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateJune 6, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1865 B at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1865 B at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1865 B at auction Heritage - May 9, 2010
SellerHeritage
DateMay 9, 2010
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Groschen 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

