Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
1 Groschen 1865 B (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,230)
- Weight2,1 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,483 g
- Diameter19 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC70,000
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest II
- Denomination1 Groschen
- Year1865
- RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1865 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 34652 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 646. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerStephen Album
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Groschen 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections