Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

1 Groschen 1865 B (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse 1 Groschen 1865 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse 1 Groschen 1865 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,230)
  • Weight2,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,483 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC70,000

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • Denomination1 Groschen
  • Year1865
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1865 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 34652 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 646. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1865 B at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1865 B at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1865 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1865 B at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateMarch 14, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1865 B at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1865 B at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
SellerWAG
DateMay 12, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1865 B at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1865 B at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 14, 2015
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1865 B at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
SellerMöller
DateDecember 12, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1865 B at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2014
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1865 B at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1865 B at auction Ars Time - April 25, 2013
SellerArs Time
DateApril 25, 2013
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1865 B at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
SellerMöller
DateJune 1, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1865 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Groschen 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

