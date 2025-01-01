flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Coins of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1869

Commemorative coins

Obverse Thaler 1869 B 25 years of the reign of Ernst II
Reverse Thaler 1869 B 25 years of the reign of Ernst II
Thaler 1869 B 25 years of the reign of Ernst II
Average price230 $
Sales
2335
Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1869 B 25 years of the reign of Ernst II
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1869 B 25 years of the reign of Ernst II
1/6 Thaler 1869 B 25 years of the reign of Ernst II
Average price75 $
Sales
168
