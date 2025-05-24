flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

1/6 Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse 1/6 Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,520)
  • Weight5,342 g
  • Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC12,100

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • Denomination1/6 Thaler
  • Year1869
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (67)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1869 "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3450 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 42,000. Bidding took place July 14, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" at auction Höhn - May 24, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 63 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" at auction WCN - January 23, 2025
SellerWCN
DateJanuary 23, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" at auction Klondike Auction - November 21, 2024
SellerKlondike Auction
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" at auction WCN - October 17, 2024
SellerWCN
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 10, 2024
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
SellerChiswick Auctions
DateMay 26, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" at auction WCN - April 18, 2024
SellerWCN
DateApril 18, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" at auction WCN - December 14, 2023
SellerWCN
DateDecember 14, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
SellerWAG
DateNovember 12, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 3, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" at auction WCN - April 6, 2023
SellerWCN
DateApril 6, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateMarch 2, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 20, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
SellerKünker
DateJuly 21, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
SellerWAG
DateMay 16, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 12, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" at auction CNG - July 2, 2025
SellerCNG
DateJuly 2, 2025
ConditionUNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1869 "25 years of the reign of Ernst II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
