Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
1/6 Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,520)
- Weight5,342 g
- Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
- Diameter23 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC12,100
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest II
- Denomination1/6 Thaler
- Year1869
- RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (67)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1869 "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3450 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 42,000. Bidding took place July 14, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
123...4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1869 "25 years of the reign of Ernst II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections