1/6 Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1869 "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3450 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 42,000. Bidding took place July 14, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (10) AU (17) XF (28) VF (4) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) PF64 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)

