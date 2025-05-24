Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC6,000
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest II
- DenominationThaler
- Year1869
- RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (333)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1869 "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 898 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
SellerRussian Heritage
DateMay 17, 2025
ConditionDETAILS RNGA
Selling price
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
