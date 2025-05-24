Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1869 "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 898 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

