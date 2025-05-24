flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC6,000

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1869
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (333)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1869 "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 898 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
296 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
273 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" at auction Russian Heritage - May 17, 2025
SellerRussian Heritage
DateMay 17, 2025
ConditionDETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" at auction Grün - May 14, 2025
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II" at auction BAC - March 25, 2025
SellerBAC
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionVF
