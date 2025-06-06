Thaler 1848 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1848 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 894 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

