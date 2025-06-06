flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Thaler 1848 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse Thaler 1848 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse Thaler 1848 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,750)
  • Weight22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter34 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC16,000

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1848
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1848 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 894 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition
Service
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1848 F at auction Teutoburger - June 6, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateJune 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1848 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 2, 2025
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateApril 2, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1848 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 2, 2025
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateApril 2, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1848 F at auction Jean ELSEN - March 22, 2025
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1848 F at auction Jean ELSEN - March 22, 2025
SellerJean ELSEN
DateMarch 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1848 F at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1848 F at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1848 F at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1848 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1848 F at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 22, 2024
SellerANTIUM AURUM
DateMay 22, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1848 F at auction Roma Numismatics - April 25, 2024
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateApril 25, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1848 F at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 21, 2023
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 21, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1848 F at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJuly 20, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1848 F at auction Roma Numismatics - July 17, 2023
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateJuly 17, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1848 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1848 F at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 3, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1848 F at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1848 F at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1848 F at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 14, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1848 F at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
SellerGrün
DateNovember 11, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1848 F at auction Dorotheum - June 18, 2020
SellerDorotheum
DateJune 18, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1848 F at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 12, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

